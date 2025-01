Four vehicles pushed into each other on the highway

At around 7.45 a.m. on Friday morning, there was an increase in traffic on the Rhine Valley highway near Hohenems in the direction of Tyrol and a traffic jam formed. A 75-year-old driver apparently failed to see this and drove into the queue. The massive impact with the rear of a 45-year-old man's car caused his vehicle to crash into the car in front of him. This car was also pushed forward into another vehicle by the force of the collision.