Matthias Mayer’s comeback? ÖSV coach opens the door!
Men's head coach Marko Pfeifer has opened the door to a possible comeback for Matthias Mayer. "If Matthias says he would be willing to make a comeback - even if he denies it - we would certainly be the last to be against it," said Pfeifer during the Alpine World Cup races in Wengen.
The triple Olympic champion tried his hand as a forerunner in the women's European Cup competitions in Zauchensee this week. Mayer also wants to take on this role at the World Championships in Saalbach.
The 34-year-old has prepared professionally. In Val Gardena/Gröden, he tested the equipment for his former ski company and Mayer also got himself in shape physically. According to Pfeifer, the two years since retiring from racing have "left their mark", but making up for the deficits would not be a problem. "You have to work your way back up. But if Matthias does that, trains extremely hard and takes part in the preparation, I can see him being competitive," says the coach.
Mayer had surprisingly announced his retirement in Bormio in 2022. In January of the previous year, he became abusive at a public event during the Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel, after which the ÖSV made his health problems public. Mayer has denied any intentions of a comeback.
Race in Saalbach a possible test run
Pfeifer still sees a person who cares deeply about skiing. "It's important that, after having health problems, he has communicated this well publicly and has it under control, and is still in the ski business." Saalbach could be like a test run for Mayer: "I am sure that he will be able to draw better conclusions for himself as to whether it could be an issue to make a comeback."
