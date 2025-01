Ski World Cup: The food has never been so spicy

But why is the food so spicy this winter? The "next generation" of racers is bringing a fresh uncompromising attitude and choice of lines, forcing the established racers to be even more aggressive and take even more risks. Added to this is the material, which has now probably been pushed beyond its limits. And with the controversial carbon shin guards, a new facet has been added. They not only offer protection, but also more stability - and therefore enable even "sharper" lines.