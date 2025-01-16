Record world champion wants to go to the Olympics for Austria

Drugs, traffic accidents, prison

Northug most recently worked as a TV pundit, and in December the two-time 2010 Olympic champion spoke for the first time about his plans with Austria. "The federation is enthusiastic," said Northug, who remained active in sport after retiring six years ago. A move to Liechtenstein was also on the table, but is no longer an option. The request must now be confirmed by the ÖSV before the next steps can be taken, Northug emphasized. "There will be more clarity in a month's time." Northug won his last gold medals at the 2015 World Championships in Falun. Sweden will host the World Championships again in 2027, and Northug is ideally aiming to compete for Austria there too.