Request from the Norwegian!
Record world champion wants to go to the Olympics for Austria
Norwegian cross-country superstar Petter Northug wants to compete for Austria at the 2026 Winter Olympics. As the ÖSV confirmed on Thursday, the 39-year-old record-breaking world champion has received a request from the association to switch nations. Norwegian media had previously reported on Northug's plans, who ended his career in December 2018. The double Olympic champion and 13-time world champion recently impressed at the Norwegian championships.
On Wednesday, the veteran finished eighth in the 10 km race at the national championships, outperforming several Norwegian World Cup starters. However, a starting place in the World Cup team is currently out of reach for the veteran, as national coach Eirik Myhr Nossum confirmed to the Norwegian newspaper VG. A return to the big stage therefore only seems possible for Northug via a detour.
"I think many people think it's a joke. But in a month and a half it could suddenly be a reality," Northug told VG on Thursday about his plans. Northug's request is currently being processed by the ÖSV and the sports ministry has already been informed, according to the federation. There is also contact with the Norwegian federation, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a change of nation.
Drugs, traffic accidents, prison
Northug most recently worked as a TV pundit, and in December the two-time 2010 Olympic champion spoke for the first time about his plans with Austria. "The federation is enthusiastic," said Northug, who remained active in sport after retiring six years ago. A move to Liechtenstein was also on the table, but is no longer an option. The request must now be confirmed by the ÖSV before the next steps can be taken, Northug emphasized. "There will be more clarity in a month's time." Northug won his last gold medals at the 2015 World Championships in Falun. Sweden will host the World Championships again in 2027, and Northug is ideally aiming to compete for Austria there too.
Even during his active time, Northug often made negative headlines. Due to his often arrogant manner, the exceptional athlete was not a popular figure. In December 2020, Northug was sentenced to seven months in prison for drug possession and four extreme speeding offenses by car, three of which were faster than 200 kilometers per hour in an 80-kilometer zone. The police had found several grams of cocaine and MDMA in Northug's apartment. At a press conference at the time, he admitted to having a drug problem.
Northug had to give up his driver's license for good after the verdict. He had already been sentenced to an ankle bracelet in 2014 for driving under the influence of alcohol, causing a traffic accident and committing a hit-and-run.
