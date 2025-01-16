After a brutal fall
Speed talent: “It’s not like it was before the crash”
Speed specialist Arnaud Boisset has spoken out after his crash in Beaver Creek and explained that the accident is still bothering him. "It's not that I'm scared on the downhill. But I no longer have the same self-confidence as before the accident," he explains ahead of his upcoming comeback in Wengen.
"I can still remember how hard the landing was and that my skis crossed for a moment afterwards. From that moment on, I had a long film tear," Boisset told Blick, looking back on his crash in Beaver Creek around seven weeks ago. At around 120 km/h, the 26-year-old slammed head first onto the icy slope.
The Swiss skier suffered a concussion and several bruises in his fall. Difficult days followed, as Boisset reports: "I had difficulty moving and was also unable to do anything with the computer. I had severe headaches and was constantly tired, I slept around 13 hours a day. If I went for a 20-minute walk, I was so exhausted that I had to go straight back to bed."
"Could have ended worse"
However, the Swiss wanted to return to the ski circus as soon as possible and worked consistently on his return. Now his comeback is imminent at the Lauberhorn of all places. However, he noticed in training that something has changed. "It's not that I'm scared on the downhill. But I no longer have the same self-confidence as before the accident."
While Boisset was one of the biggest surprises in the Swiss speed team last season, he is now aware of how quickly things can happen in skiing: "I watched the crash several times because I wanted to know exactly what I did wrong. And I also realized that this crash could have ended much worse," says the 26-year-old. But he does not want to be dissuaded from his comeback in Wengen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
