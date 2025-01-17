Vorteilswelt
Shock for family

Wife found her childhood sweetheart dead in the toilet

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 06:00

Horrific experience for a mother after coming home: Her husband had passed away without any signs, and an emergency doctor was unable to help the 53-year-old father. In addition to the great grief, financial worries and the fear of not being able to keep the house were also a burden.

0 Kommentare

"The dog was different than usual, whining strangely," says Regina K., a friend of the family whose lives were thrown completely off track on Tuesday. When dog owner and mum-of-three Doris came home from work, she immediately noticed the strange behavior of her four-legged friend "Gino".

Emergency doctor lost fight for life
"She then looked for her husband Romeo. He works as a train conductor and was still at home that day. She finally found him lying on the toilet," explains Regina K. At first Doris thought that her husband was sick, but then she realized that he was no longer moving. "She immediately called the ambulance, which arrived within a few minutes. But the emergency doctor was no longer able to help him."

Zitat Icon

The two had known each other since they were teenagers and had been a couple since they were 16. They would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this year.

Regina K., Freudin der Familie

Dedicated soccer coach
A world collapsed for the whole family. In addition to the widow and two grown-up children, baby Fabio is suffering the most. He celebrated his 13th birthday around two weeks ago and not only lost his dad, but also his soccer coach at SV Pasching 16. In an emotional post, the team wrote: "We bow to Romeo's great dedication to our club and will always remember him in our club history."

HELP THE FAMILY!

Dear readers! If you would like to help alleviate the financial worries of the family from the central region, please donate to our "Krone" special account at Hypo Oberösterreich under the reference "Trainer" : IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002; BIC: OBLAAT2L

The non-profit organization "Krone readers help" provides quick, uncomplicated support after strokes of fate. Your donation is tax-deductible!

Loan for house due
In addition to their passion for football, the family also shared a love of Italy and often traveled there in their caravan. A year ago, they bought and lovingly renovated a house in the central area, which they only recently moved into. "There are still loan installments due, and the inheritance for the little one has to be provided. The financial worries are great. Doris has only been working part-time, she still doesn't know what to do next," says Regina K. The couple would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in July.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
