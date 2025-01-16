Action on thin ice
Chamois stranded on Grundlsee: Rescue by lasso
A lost and weakened chamois on the frozen Grundlsee lake in Styria was literally pulled off the ice using unusual means. Professional hunter Manfred Gumpinger quickly resorted to a lasso - with success.
The ice was far too thin for a rescue on foot, Gumpinger explains in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. So he had to improvise together with a colleague. Time was of the essence, as the chamois was trapped with its hind legs in the ice-cold water.
"We tried two or three times ..."
The first attempts with the rope failed, the frightened chamois could not be reached. A piece of wood, which the duo attached to the lasso, brought relief. "We tried two or three times and then it worked," recalls the man from Grundlsee.
The chamois, who was immediately given the name "Ice Princess", did not resist her rescue too vehemently due to her exhaustion "and soon calmed down again". She is currently recovering in Gumpinger's stable in Gößl from her life-threatening excursion onto the ice.
"Ice princess" makes progress
"She's not doing too badly," says her rescuer. "The 'ice princess' is making progress and is back on her feet." The hunter estimates that she will need a few more days to make a full recovery. The energy-sapping fight for survival has probably led to some overstretched muscles.
Soon back in the wild
As soon as the "ice princess" is fully fit again, she will be released back into the wild. Gumpinger has given her an ear tag so that she can continue to be observed. "For the time being, she has a special status and will certainly not be shot," assures the lifesaver with the lasso.
