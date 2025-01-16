Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Action on thin ice

Chamois stranded on Grundlsee: Rescue by lasso

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 15:40

A lost and weakened chamois on the frozen Grundlsee lake in Styria was literally pulled off the ice using unusual means. Professional hunter Manfred Gumpinger quickly resorted to a lasso - with success.

0 Kommentare

The ice was far too thin for a rescue on foot, Gumpinger explains in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. So he had to improvise together with a colleague. Time was of the essence, as the chamois was trapped with its hind legs in the ice-cold water.

"We tried two or three times ..."
The first attempts with the rope failed, the frightened chamois could not be reached. A piece of wood, which the duo attached to the lasso, brought relief. "We tried two or three times and then it worked," recalls the man from Grundlsee.

The chamois neither came forward nor back. (Bild: Manfred Gumpinger)
The chamois neither came forward nor back.
(Bild: Manfred Gumpinger)

The chamois, who was immediately given the name "Ice Princess", did not resist her rescue too vehemently due to her exhaustion "and soon calmed down again". She is currently recovering in Gumpinger's stable in Gößl from her life-threatening excursion onto the ice.

The saving shore is close ... (Bild: Manfred Gumpinger)
The saving shore is close ...
(Bild: Manfred Gumpinger)
The last few meters ... (Bild: Manfred Gumpinger)
The last few meters ...
(Bild: Manfred Gumpinger)
The "ice princess" goes ashore. (Bild: Manfred Gumpinger)
The "ice princess" goes ashore.
(Bild: Manfred Gumpinger)

"Ice princess" makes progress
"She's not doing too badly," says her rescuer. "The 'ice princess' is making progress and is back on her feet." The hunter estimates that she will need a few more days to make a full recovery. The energy-sapping fight for survival has probably led to some overstretched muscles.

The "ice princess" after her life-threatening adventure (Bild: Manfred Gumpinger)
The "ice princess" after her life-threatening adventure
(Bild: Manfred Gumpinger)

Soon back in the wild
As soon as the "ice princess" is fully fit again, she will be released back into the wild. Gumpinger has given her an ear tag so that she can continue to be observed. "For the time being, she has a special status and will certainly not be shot," assures the lifesaver with the lasso.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf