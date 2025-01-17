Let's go
In the Tux Alps on skis to the Lizumer Hütte
An avalanche-safe and easy ski tour leads from the Walchen camp of the Austrian Armed Forces to the popular Alpine Club base. There are around 650 meters of altitude to conquer.
This tip in the area of the Lizum-Walchen military training area is primarily intended for those who want to gain experience off-piste. To get to the start, head up from Wattens to Wattenberg and then into the Wattental valley.
After the parking lot, pass the barrier and follow the "Skiroute Lizumer Hütte" on the left before the bridge. After a few meters next to the stream, turn left up into the meadows and ascend below the Stieralm. A forest path begins immediately, which runs as a ski route over or next to the stream straight south (steep passage in the first part).
Fact box
- Valley town: Wattenberg
- Starting point: Walchen parking lot (approx. 1400 m) south of Wattenberg in front of the Walchen camp of the Lizum-Walchen military training area of the Austrian Armed Forces
- Route: Ski route (note avalanche danger)
- Equipment: Ski touring equipment (including safety equipment with avalanche transceiver etc.)
- Requirements: Basic level of ski touring experience
- Children: from 10 years
- Tobogganing: no
- Refreshment stop: Lizumer Hütte (2019 m), telephone 0664/9272117, lizumer-huette.at
- Information about possible military closures of the approach on the hut homepage or by phone from the hut host
- Public transportation: not possible
- Difference in altitude: around 650 meters
- Length: around 6.5 kilometers (starting point - Lizumer Hütte)
- Walking time: around 2 1/2 hours (starting point - Lizumer Hütte, ascent)
The route later leads into the open terrain of the Melanalmen. Cross the stream at the power station, walk a few meters uphill and then briefly flat uphill to a hunter's stand. Immediately afterwards, the route winds sharply up to the right in the forest (follow the trail after fresh snow) and meets the military road.
We continue along this road and soon the Lizum high camp appears from a hill, with the Lizumer Hütte behind or above it. Now descend and follow the military road (or off-road) to your destination.
The Lizumer Böden to the south and the Sonnenspitze, among others, offer a magnificent alpine picture. The food and drink are first-class - so you can enjoy the scenery twice as much.
We descend again along the access route (short ascent in the opposite direction). Be careful in the steep forest passage!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.