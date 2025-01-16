Baumgartner: “I’m not afraid, but I have respect”

On Monday, the Salzburg native raced to St. Moritz, her first time in the Swiss resort. She was able to get a first impression while riding through. "What I saw was glamorous," says Baumgartner. After her first runs on the natural ice track, she immediately fell in love with the ice track: "The training sessions have gone well so far. There are still things to correct, but everything is within the realm of possibility. The track is good and is definitely one of my new favorite tracks."