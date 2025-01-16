Aiming for the top 15
Baumgartner: “I’m not afraid, but I have respect”
Skeleton racer Sarah Baumgartner wants to attack at the Junior World Championships in St. Moritz. It is her first time on the Swiss track and she is accordingly nervous. Nevertheless, the Salzburg native wants to attack.
Sarah Baumgartner is considered a talent in two sports. In summer she is an athlete, in winter she focuses on skeleton, where she has also been competing in the European Cup since this season. At the end of last year, the 17-year-old was crowned U18 national champion in the Igls ice track. "I'm the only one in the U18 class who races in the European Cup. That's why I was also the favorite," says the now two-time junior national champion, because last year's classification was also raced in December.
On Monday, the Salzburg native raced to St. Moritz, her first time in the Swiss resort. She was able to get a first impression while riding through. "What I saw was glamorous," says Baumgartner. After her first runs on the natural ice track, she immediately fell in love with the ice track: "The training sessions have gone well so far. There are still things to correct, but everything is within the realm of possibility. The track is good and is definitely one of my new favorite tracks."
The 17-year-old has no fear anyway. Although she descends head first at over 100 km/h (her top speed is 133 km/h), she shows no fear despite or thanks to her young age. "I'm not afraid, but I have respect."
On Saturday, she will be competing in the U20 and U23 rankings. "My goal is a top 15 place in the U20, I'm going in with that attitude," says Baumgartner, who at 17 is one of the younger starters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.