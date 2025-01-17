A wintry tour, away from the hustle and bustle of the pistes

Insects are cold-blooded animals. This means that the warmer it is in their environment, the more active they are. The colder it gets, the slower and more sluggish they become. Those insects that do not die before winter seek shelter. Many spend the cold season in a kind of hibernation. Some animals even produce an endogenous antifreeze to prevent them from freezing to death during the cold season. The various spider species survive the winter in very different ways: some retreat to warmer places (cellars, sheds, etc.), others go into a state of torpor. Generally speaking, spiders are much more robust than they seem. Some can even survive under the snow cover in the Alps. Temperatures between the ground and the snow are usually around 1 to 4 degrees Celsius. This is enough for some species to survive the winter. There are even a number of dwarf spiders whose mating season falls in the winter months and which can therefore be found on the snow. On mild winter days, some animals can also be lured out by the sun.