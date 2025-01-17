Most beautiful hiking routes
A wintry tour, away from the hustle and bustle of the pistes
A somewhat challenging route leads from Oberlech via Tannegg to the Kriegeralpe. Along the way, there are great views of the famous winter sports resort and a cozy stop for refreshments.
Lech am Arlberg is not only an exclusive ski resort, but also has a lot to offer winter hikers. When rain and mild temperatures have washed out the landscape at lower altitudes, snow-covered mountains still beckon in the region around the Arlberg. The network of over 40 kilometers of groomed winter hiking trails offers a wide range of tours - from leisurely strolls to more challenging routes. One challenging hike that requires a good level of fitness is the one from Oberlech via Tannegg to the Kriegeralpe. You should find out about the current trail situation before starting the tour. Depending on the weather and snow conditions, the route may be closed at short notice. You should also check the current avalanche report and stay on the marked trails to avoid unnecessary danger. The tour is suitable for winter hiking boots, although snowshoes are certainly the more practical option.
Tips & info
Type: sporty winter hike
Duration: a good two hours
Starting point: Oberlech cable car mountain station Ascent: around 360 vertical meters
Equipment: winter-proof hiking boots or snowshoes, touring/ski pants, clothing adapted to the weather in layers, sun protection, hiking poles, daypack with a drink if required
Note: check the current avalanche report and trail status (www.lechzuers.com)
Refreshment stops: Kriegeralpe, Der Wolf (on the mountain), other options in Oberlech and Lech
Public transport: Bus route 750S from Langen am Arlberg station to Lech
You start in Lech (1434 meters), from where you take the cable car to Oberlech (1650 meters). The cable car is not just an ascent aid for winter sports enthusiasts, but also a means of public transport, as it connects the two districts. After many years of discussion and preparation, the installation was extensively renovated in 2016 in a very short space of time in order to cope with the volume of passengers, as the transport capacity of the old lift had already been considered insufficient for years. The conversion of the lift has increased its capacity by almost two thirds compared to its predecessor. From the mountain station in Oberlech, follow the pink-marked hiking trail uphill to the right. After a short ascent, you reach the hamlet of "Schlössle". From there, continue straight on towards the Tannegg viewpoint. If you wish, you can plan a detour to the Skyspace designed by James Turrell - otherwise follow the signposts and keep left. From "Tannberg" to
Lech am Arlberg Geographically and historically, the village of Lech belongs to the Hochtannberg region (formerly: Tannberg), but in terms of tourism, the municipality belongs to the Arlberg region and was founded at the end of the 13th century by Walser immigrants. The settlement was called "Tannberg" until the 19th century, when the name Lech, derived from "Tannberg am Lech", became established. Traces of the Walser people can still be found in the region today. For example, the restaurant on the Kriegeralpe is built in the Tannberg Walser style. The path there leads steadily uphill past the "Der Wolf" ski hut. The Kriegeralpe, situated at around 2000 meters above sea level, covers around 73 hectares and is located slightly below the Kriegersattel.
Insects and spiders in winter
Insects are cold-blooded animals. This means that the warmer it is in their environment, the more active they are. The colder it gets, the slower and more sluggish they become. Those insects that do not die before winter seek shelter. Many spend the cold season in a kind of hibernation. Some animals even produce an endogenous antifreeze to prevent them from freezing to death during the cold season. The various spider species survive the winter in very different ways: some retreat to warmer places (cellars, sheds, etc.), others go into a state of torpor. Generally speaking, spiders are much more robust than they seem. Some can even survive under the snow cover in the Alps. Temperatures between the ground and the snow are usually around 1 to 4 degrees Celsius. This is enough for some species to survive the winter. There are even a number of dwarf spiders whose mating season falls in the winter months and which can therefore be found on the snow. On mild winter days, some animals can also be lured out by the sun.
The name could also be a relic from the Walser language and derive from the word "chriager" (note: a means of transportation for humus on steep hills). Cows and horses graze there in summer. The hut in its rustic, homely style is open in summer and winter for hikers and other mountain sports enthusiasts and invites you to take a break. The prices are in keeping with the Arlberg region. You return to Oberlech via the same route. If you have a toboggan with you, you can skip the gondola ride down and tackle the last section to Lech with a speedy slide.
