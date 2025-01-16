Wels in the Cup Final 4
Full power: “The only way that makes sense”
Ahead of the Basketball Cup Final 4 on Saturday and Sunday in Graz, the "Krone" spoke to Wels captain Christian von Fintel about preparing for the first highlight of the season, the possible title defense, the mood in the team and what makes the Flyers stand out.
"Krone": Christian, the Cup Final 4 is just around the corner - how are you feeling?
Christian von Fintel: We're fully prepared for it. Some of the players from last year are still with us. And if you've won the Cup before, then you know what it feels like and you want to do it again. It was something very special for the club and there is a pleasant, excited atmosphere again.
You mentioned it - you're going in as defending champions. This time, however, the semi-final and final will take place on the same weekend, which is a change from last year. Does that change anything?
There's a certain risk that you go into the semi-final wanting to conserve your energy. But then you go home very quickly in the evening. We have a clear mindset: put everything into it and beat Eisenstadt - because that's the only way that makes sense.
Two games in a row shouldn't be a problem for you, you're known for your fitness
The others are doing the same, so it shouldn't be a problem. But this week we're training very hard several times in a row to simulate two games in a row. True to the motto: the training has to be hard, the game has to be easy.
What characterizes you as a team?
We are an intense team that gets on well with each other. We have a lot of weapons and are difficult to predict. We have some top performers who can explode at any time. If one doesn't work, another will. We certainly have a good chance of bringing the title back to Wels.
And what is the team's character like?
We don't have any problems at all. There's always a great atmosphere in the dressing room and in training. There are very few arguments, and if there are any, they are resolved very quickly.
Such an atmosphere is certainly not to be taken for granted.
No, it's not. Especially as we have many players who have also extended their contracts. And it's often the case that new power relationships then emerge and unnecessary internal unrest arises. But that's not the case with us at all.
What would a second title in a row mean for Wels?
A lot - it's also our clear goal and we're going in with this attitude. It would show that it wasn't just a flash in the pan. It would also underpin the performances we've put in this season.
