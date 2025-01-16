Full power: “The only way that makes sense”

You mentioned it - you're going in as defending champions. This time, however, the semi-final and final will take place on the same weekend, which is a change from last year. Does that change anything?

There's a certain risk that you go into the semi-final wanting to conserve your energy. But then you go home very quickly in the evening. We have a clear mindset: put everything into it and beat Eisenstadt - because that's the only way that makes sense.