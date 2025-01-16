Fritz and Swiatek stroll into the third round

Fritz once again did not lose serve. "It feels great to play a match like this," said the ATP Finals finalist, who announced that he would donate his prize money of 132,000 Australian dollars (79,441 euros) to the fire-fighting efforts in Los Angeles. He had already played very well in the first round. "I therefore have a lot of self-confidence." His next opponent will be 38-year-old Frenchman Gael Monfils, who reached the second round for the twelfth time in Melbourne. The 7:5,6:3,7:6(3) against the German Daniel Altmaier was the seventh match win in a row for the Auckland champion.