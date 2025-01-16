Vorteilswelt
Security measure

School grounds are now monitored with 13 cameras

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 10:00

As reported, a series of break-ins at schools and kindergartens is currently keeping investigators busy. In Linz, too, pesky thieves were up to mischief at the Diesterweg School as recently as December. It is said to have been broken into no fewer than four times during Advent. Before that, the educational institution had already made the headlines twice in 2024.

At the beginning of the year, shots were fired at the school building one night and pupils and teachers had to sit in classes with bullet holes. As a result, a new security concept was drawn up and the possibility of erecting a security fence and an electric sliding gate was discussed.

Dietmar Prammer and Michael Raml in conversation with principal Michael Haas (right) from MS 11, the Diesterweg School, last October after the vandalism. (Bild: Stadt Linz)
Dietmar Prammer and Michael Raml in conversation with principal Michael Haas (right) from MS 11, the Diesterweg School, last October after the vandalism.
(Bild: Stadt Linz)

First shots, then flooding
Then, at the end of September, came the next big disaster: during the night, unknown perpetrators forced their way into the school through a door that had presumably been left open during school hours in order to block up washbasins with toilet paper, flooding an entire floor. The act of malice caused costs of around 400,000 euros. At the time, Dietmar Prammer, the SP city councillor responsible for school maintenance, and FP city councillor for security Michael Raml consulted with the school management, police and experts from the city council on how to proceed during an on-site inspection.

 "Sad that such measures have to be taken " 
When asked about the current state of affairs, Raml said: "The video surveillance technology will be delivered in January. Once it has been installed, no fewer than 13 cameras will be filming the entrances to the school grounds, not the public space. It is actually sad that we have to resort to such means, but this measure was essential. The surveillance has a preventative effect and helps to solve such crimes."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

