Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tyrolean woman as victim

Job ad scam: thousands of euros lost

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 16:00

She actually wanted to find a job - but the 35-year-old woman from the Tyrolean district of Reutte fell into the trap of nasty internet scammers. Despite "work", the victim ultimately lost several thousand euros.

0 Kommentare

The 35-year-old had already filled out a form on a supposed online job portal on New Year's Eve in order to find a job. She was then contacted via a messenger service by an unknown person who pretended to want to help her get a job. 

Woman had to buy cryptocurrencies
The Tyrolean woman was asked to buy products, rate them and write reviews. To do this, she had to buy cryptocurrencies. Only in the beginning did the payment of the invested amounts work with commission, but later the woman no longer received a refund. At the same time, however, she started a second job with a similar approach. 

Zitat Icon

On enquiring with this company, it turned out that the company had nothing to do with this activity and that her name was obviously being misused.

Die Polizei

"In the first job, the woman thought she was working for a price comparison portal. However, on enquiring with this company, it turned out that the company had nothing to do with this activity and that her name was apparently being misused," the police said.

Impossible to get the money back
The victim then filed a complaint. It has not yet been possible to determine where the money was transferred to. It was also no longer possible for the bank to retrieve the money. The woman suffered losses amounting to several thousand euros. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf