Tyrolean woman as victim
Job ad scam: thousands of euros lost
She actually wanted to find a job - but the 35-year-old woman from the Tyrolean district of Reutte fell into the trap of nasty internet scammers. Despite "work", the victim ultimately lost several thousand euros.
The 35-year-old had already filled out a form on a supposed online job portal on New Year's Eve in order to find a job. She was then contacted via a messenger service by an unknown person who pretended to want to help her get a job.
Woman had to buy cryptocurrencies
The Tyrolean woman was asked to buy products, rate them and write reviews. To do this, she had to buy cryptocurrencies. Only in the beginning did the payment of the invested amounts work with commission, but later the woman no longer received a refund. At the same time, however, she started a second job with a similar approach.
On enquiring with this company, it turned out that the company had nothing to do with this activity and that her name was obviously being misused.
Impossible to get the money back
The victim then filed a complaint. It has not yet been possible to determine where the money was transferred to. It was also no longer possible for the bank to retrieve the money. The woman suffered losses amounting to several thousand euros.
