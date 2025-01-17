Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Albertina new"

Ralph Gleis: “I want to increase its appeal”

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 16:41

The newly appointed Albertina General Director Ralph Gleis wants to "rethink and rediscover" the museum and the collection. 18 exhibitions are to help with this in the first year. 

0 Kommentare

"I love the moments of the beginning," confessed the new Albertina General Director Ralph Gleis, born in 1973, at the presentation of his first annual program. In figures, that means 18 exhibitions at three locations. 12 in the five halls of the Palais, five in the Albertina Modern in the Künstlerhaus and one in the Albertina Klosterneuburg. The art historian, previously director of the Alte Nationalgalerie in Berlin, explains his mission as "to further increase the appeal of one of the most important museums in the world".

Solo exhibitions for six female artists

Large solo exhibitions for Lisette Models and her photos, such as: Lower East Side, New York City, 1940-1947, 34.6 × 27.1 cm, silver gelatin paper (Bild: ALBERTINA, Wien ©️ 2025 Estate of Lisette Model, courtesy Lebon, Paris / Keitelman, Brussels)
Large solo exhibitions for Lisette Models and her photos, such as: Lower East Side, New York City, 1940-1947, 34.6 × 27.1 cm, silver gelatin paper
(Bild: ALBERTINA, Wien ©️ 2025 Estate of Lisette Model, courtesy Lebon, Paris / Keitelman, Brussels)

In the quarter-century era of Klaus Albrecht Schröder, the Albertina "completed the transformation from a graphics cabinet to a much-visited exhibition house", says his successor, who now wants to "go one step further". He wants to turn the Albertina "into an internationally renowned, contemporary museum. The museum has enormous potential for the future thanks to its collections and excellent team."

He divides his vision for "redesigning the Albertina" into five points:

I. Today's themes should make the institution a museum with its finger on the pulse of the times. Gleis' affinity for themed exhibitions is striking. A proud six female artists are also given their own presentations.

Albrecht Dürer, Head of the Angel Playing the Lute (detail from the "Feast of the Rosary"), 1506, brush in gray and black, gray wash, heightened with opaque white, on blue paper. (Bild: Albertina Wien)
Albrecht Dürer, Head of the Angel Playing the Lute (detail from the "Feast of the Rosary"), 1506, brush in gray and black, gray wash, heightened with opaque white, on blue paper.
(Bild: Albertina Wien)

II The aim is to strengthen international networks through exhibition and research collaborations. For example, with a research project on material technology in Dürer's work together with Berlin and Weimar. Ultimately, a new catalog of the drawings will be published for Dürer's 550th birthday in 2028 to accompany the major commemorative exhibition.

III. International and more local joint projects are to be promoted. For example, the first show at the Palais, the pairing of the Canadian shooting star Matthew Wong, who voluntarily retired from life in2019 at the age of 35, with his role model Vincent van Gogh, is a collaboration with Amsterdam and Zurich.

Richard Neuhauss, Parrot, 1899, 8.3 cm x 6.4 cm, interference color photograph (Bild: Dauerleihgabe der Höheren Graphischen Bundes-Lehr- und Versuchsanstalt © Foto: ALBERTINA, Wien)
Richard Neuhauss, Parrot, 1899, 8.3 cm x 6.4 cm, interference color photograph
(Bild: Dauerleihgabe der Höheren Graphischen Bundes-Lehr- und Versuchsanstalt © Foto: ALBERTINA, Wien)

Albertina Highlights 2025

"True Colors. Color in Photography from 1849 to 1955", Albertina Modern, from 24. 1.

"Matthew Wong - Vincent van Gogh. Last Refuge Painting", Albertina, from 14. 2.

"Leonardo - Dürer. Renaissance master drawings on colored ground", Albertina, from 7. 3.

"Remix. From Gerhard Richter to Katharina Grosse", Albertina Modern, from 11. 4.

"Damien Hirst. Drawings", Albertina Modern, from 7. 5.

"The Viennese Bohème. Works of the Hagen Society", Albertina, from 25. 7.

"Lisette Model, Retrospective", Albertina, from 31. 10.

IV. The fourth pillar is the expansion of collection-based research, because, according to Gleis: "We are the national competence center for paper."

V. Finally, the desire for increased "dialog with society". This goes hand in hand with an outreach campaign and an expanded digital strategy. With the aim of improving accessibility "to discover the museum and the collection".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Musil
Stefan Musil
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf