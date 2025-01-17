Ralph Gleis: “I want to increase its appeal”

"I love the moments of the beginning," confessed the new Albertina General Director Ralph Gleis, born in 1973, at the presentation of his first annual program. In figures, that means 18 exhibitions at three locations. 12 in the five halls of the Palais, five in the Albertina Modern in the Künstlerhaus and one in the Albertina Klosterneuburg. The art historian, previously director of the Alte Nationalgalerie in Berlin, explains his mission as "to further increase the appeal of one of the most important museums in the world".