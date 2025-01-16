Full energy for independence

Pioneering work: the Melk Region Energy Community was founded back in 2022. It now has 245 association members and 188 actively (energy) exchanging plants. Co-initiator Patrick Strobl, Mayor of the town of Melk: "The motto 'Don't drive away, buy local' also applies to the energy supply. The electricity comes from renewable sources in the neighborhood." The community is making a major contribution to the promotion of electricity production, partly due to its rapid growth. And it also pays off for private individuals: Households can save up to 28 percent on grid fees because the electricity is produced and consumed regionally.