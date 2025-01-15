"GNTM" baby Leni Klum
“My mother breastfed me backstage”
It's been an incredible 20 (!) years since "Germany's Next Topmodel" first appeared on television. Babies from back then have now grown up. Just like Heidi Klum's own daughter Leni. The model was breastfed backstage by her famous mother, as she reveals in the trailer for the show (see above).
In the meantime, the former backstage baby has blossomed into a co-queen on "GNTM". This is clearly shown in the trailer for the anniversary season. There, the twenty-year-old has taken the lead.
"I'm ready"
"And mom, are you ready?" - "I'm ready, let's go!" she says to her mom at the beginning. Heidi Klum (51) and daughter Leni (20) then start the big anniversary round of "Germany's Next Topmodel" with a casual high-five.
Leni reveals that this edition of the show closes a circle for her. "It feels very special. My mother breastfed me backstage 20 years ago," says the young presenter in the trailer.
The trailer does not reveal what tasks Klum's young co-host will be taking on. But there are some special features of the season: as in previous years, men and women will be competing for the coveted title.
Deneuve, Campbell & Gercke take part
The show will also feature many stars, including Catherine Deneuve, Naomi Campbell and the first "Germany's Next Topmodel" winner Lena Gercke.
The 20th season of "Germany's Next Topmodel" will run from February 13, always on Thursdays at 8:15 pm on ProSieben or on Joyn.
