TikTok prepares for shutdown in the USA on Sunday

TikTok refugees want to protest against ban

However, this does not stop the "TikTok refugees", as the new US users on the platform call themselves, from making a break for it. Within a short space of time, the Chinese app rose to the top of the download charts in Apple's US App Store. Some of the new US users introduced themselves with short videos and stated that they had switched to Xiaohongshu in protest against the TikTok ban. A lively cultural exchange began.