Get your tickets now!
TONIGHT – The most beautiful musical hits of all time
Experience a spectacular musical evening full of emotion! After the sold-out premiere of the musical gala in Linz at "Klassik am Dom", the unique program will make everyone's hearts beat faster on 16 February in the Wiener Stadthalle. Secure your exclusive "Krone" advantage in the Krone ticket store!
Look forward to top-class stars of the musical scene such as Mark Seibert, Roberta Valentini, Lukas Perman, Nienke Latten, Drew Sarich, Katharina Gorgi, Riccardo Greco and Annemieke van Dam. With their powerful voices and soulful performances, they will give you goosebumps.
Together with a fantastic live band under the direction of Herbert Pichler, you can expect a musical journey through the most famous musicals of all time. You can expect unforgettable pieces from timeless classics such as "Cats" and "Les Misérables", as well as the wonderful Viennese musical hits such as "Elisabeth" and "I am from Austria", and much more.
Secure your "Krone" advantage
Let yourself be whisked away into the world of musicals for an evening of rousing melodies and the voices of artists and performers and secure your tickets in the Krone Ticketshop at ticket.krone.at until 22.1.2025.
DEAL OF THE WEEK
TONIGHT- The most beautiful musical hits of all time
Date: Sun, 16.02.2025 - 20:00
📅 Location: Wiener Stadthalle - Hall F, Vienna
Secure your exclusive -25% discount for a limited time only in the Krone ticket store at ticket.krone.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.