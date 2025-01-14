Young people party, older people prefer to save

"Gen Z" spends a lot of money on appearance

The youngest "Gen Z" (born between 1996 and 2010) uses delivery services more often than average, goes to pubs, bars and nightclubs and is the generation that goes to the movies most often. Restaurant visits, on the other hand, are well below average. Young people mainly spend their vacations with their families, who often pay for them. "Gen Z invests a relatively large amount of money in aesthetic treatments," says Gerald Resch, Secretary General of the Banking Association. "Visits to the beautician and manicurists are also important." The reason for this is the cult of beauty on social media. Resch: "Young people also spend an above-average amount on online gaming, computer games and fashion."