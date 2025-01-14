Horror in the bathing lake
Shocking video: Girl attacked by capybara
Shocking video from Colombia: In the middle of a swimming lake, a capybara suddenly attacks a girl who is just about to swim her laps. While the swimmer desperately tries to escape, the rodent bites her several times.
The private cell phone footage shows how the young victim first sticks her finger out at the capybara to warn it to keep its distance (see post below).
In no time at all, however, it jumps on her back and bites her several times in the neck and face, pulling her under the water again and again. The woman's screams can be heard and the animal keeps snapping at her.
Man comes to the rescue
Fortunately, a man finally comes to her aid and grabs a stick to defend the victim. The young woman is finally able to save herself on the shore. The huge rodent eventually swims away again.
The gruesome scenes come from Ciénaga in northern Colombia, as "What's The Jam" reports.
Capybaras are actually considered peaceful
Capybaras are actually considered quite docile creatures that only bite when provoked or threatened. One local commented on the video as follows: "Just because you've seen videos of capybaras being calm and cute doesn't change the fact that they are still wild animals."
The largest rodents in the world
Native to South America, capybaras are the largest living rodents in the world. They are considered to be quite gentle creatures that only bite when provoked or threatened. They can hold their breath underwater for almost five minutes, but can also run at speeds of up to 35 km/h. Their maximum life expectancy is between eight and ten years and they normally weigh between 35 and 66 kilograms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.