Emotional visit
Kate received her chemotherapy at this clinic!
Princess Kate (43) has thanked a London hospital for her cancer treatment with a visit. A highly emotional visit, during which she nevertheless beamed and encouraged many people to never give up!
The wife of the heir to the British throne Prince William (42) visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea. She was also treated at the hospital herself, as Kensington Palace has now made public for the first time.
It was Kate's first solo appearance of the new year. She met patients and staff at the hospital. The princess not only wanted to thank the "incredible team" with her visit, a palace spokesperson told the British news agency PA. She also wanted to point out how outstanding the treatment had been.
Kate's difficult months
Kate made it public last March that she had been diagnosed with cancer following an operation on her abdomen and was receiving chemotherapy. She withdrew from the public eye for a long time. In September, she then announced in a video that she had finished her chemotherapy.
Her father-in-law King Charles III (76) is also being treated for cancer. The palace has not made public what type of cancer is involved.
"I wish I could do more"
Kate arrived at the clinic on Tuesday morning wearing a checked coat and spoke to patients in the hospital, among others. According to the PA news agency, she said to a patient receiving chemotherapy: "It's really hard." Everyone had advised her to think positively, which made a big difference.
At the end of her visit, she hugged a woman and appeared emotional as she spoke about patients, PA reported. "I wish I could do more to help," Kate reportedly said. She is also taking on the patronage of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust - a role her husband William has held for some time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
