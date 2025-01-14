Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Emotional visit

Kate received her chemotherapy at this clinic!

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 15:13

Princess Kate (43) has thanked a London hospital for her cancer treatment with a visit. A highly emotional visit, during which she nevertheless beamed and encouraged many people to never give up!

0 Kommentare

The wife of the heir to the British throne Prince William (42) visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea. She was also treated at the hospital herself, as Kensington Palace has now made public for the first time.

It was Kate's first solo appearance of the new year. She met patients and staff at the hospital. The princess not only wanted to thank the "incredible team" with her visit, a palace spokesperson told the British news agency PA. She also wanted to point out how outstanding the treatment had been.

Princess Kate talking to a patient (Bild: picturedesk.com/CHRIS JACKSON / AFP)
Princess Kate talking to a patient
(Bild: picturedesk.com/CHRIS JACKSON / AFP)

Kate's difficult months
Kate made it public last March that she had been diagnosed with cancer following an operation on her abdomen and was receiving chemotherapy. She withdrew from the public eye for a long time. In September, she then announced in a video that she had finished her chemotherapy.

Her father-in-law King Charles III (76) is also being treated for cancer. The palace has not made public what type of cancer is involved.

Princess Kate after her visit to the clinic (Bild: APA/2025 Getty Images)
Princess Kate after her visit to the clinic
(Bild: APA/2025 Getty Images)

"I wish I could do more"
Kate arrived at the clinic on Tuesday morning wearing a checked coat and spoke to patients in the hospital, among others. According to the PA news agency, she said to a patient receiving chemotherapy: "It's really hard." Everyone had advised her to think positively, which made a big difference.

Princess Kate hugs Rebecca Mendelhson (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Princess Kate hugs Rebecca Mendelhson
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

At the end of her visit, she hugged a woman and appeared emotional as she spoke about patients, PA reported. "I wish I could do more to help," Kate reportedly said. She is also taking on the patronage of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust - a role her husband William has held for some time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf