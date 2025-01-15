In the footsteps of Nina Ortlieb and Johannes Strolz

The fact is, however, that the army athlete - who has already achieved top 6 places in downhill, super-G and giant slalom this season - is probably the hottest red-white-red iron in the battle for the European Cup crown. A title that would be worth a lot for a young athlete like "Vici". As the overall winner, she would have a fixed World Cup ticket for all disciplines in the Olympic season, could compete in any race outside the national contingent and would therefore not be under any pressure to qualify.

Even in the event of an injury, the World Cup place would not expire, but would remain valid for the season in which a comeback is possible. A real "golden ticket", which the last VSV aces Nina Ortlieb and Johannes Strolz were able to secure in 2018.