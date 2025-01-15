Young ÖSV lady
In the footsteps of Nina Ortlieb and Johannes Strolz
The women's European Cup continues today with the first of two downhill races in Zauchensee, followed by a super-G in Salzburger Land on Friday. In the battle for the overall standings, a woman from Vorarlberg is once again at the top this year - after a good third of the races, Victoria Olivier is in second place.
"I don't want to think about that, it's still far too early in the season for that," Victoria Olivier never tires of emphasizing when asked about the overall European Cup rankings. The 20-year-old, who is 38 points behind defending champion Janine Schmitt (Sz) in second place after 13 of 36 decisions in this ranking, knows all too well how quickly the wind can change in sport.
The fact is, however, that the army athlete - who has already achieved top 6 places in downhill, super-G and giant slalom this season - is probably the hottest red-white-red iron in the battle for the European Cup crown. A title that would be worth a lot for a young athlete like "Vici". As the overall winner, she would have a fixed World Cup ticket for all disciplines in the Olympic season, could compete in any race outside the national contingent and would therefore not be under any pressure to qualify.
Even in the event of an injury, the World Cup place would not expire, but would remain valid for the season in which a comeback is possible. A real "golden ticket", which the last VSV aces Nina Ortlieb and Johannes Strolz were able to secure in 2018.
Zegg and Niederwieser strong in training
But there is still a long way to go before the first of two downhill races in Zauchensee today. Vici was 19th in the final training run, 1.61 seconds behind her teammate Nadine Fest. Leonie Zegg from Lech (4th/+0.39) and Michelle Niederwieser from Buch (7th/+0.90) also put in a strong performance, both placing among the favorites.
