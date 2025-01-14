In the Volksgarten in Graz
Police presence effective: protection zone extended
The police have been cracking down on the notorious Volksgarten in Graz for six months now - and their efforts are having an effect. This is why the city's ÖVP party called for the protection zone to be extended via the "Krone" newspaper. The authorities have now carried out an audit: The figures are correct and the ordinance will be extended by six months.
Undisguised drug dealing, mobbing, violent escapades: The Volksgarten in the Lend district of Graz has long had an inglorious reputation as a problem park and crime hotspot. After numerous "Krone" reports, in which local residents also complained about their daily suffering, politicians reacted: on July 15, 2024, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner decreed the establishment of a protection zone in the green oasis, which had long since become a "no-go area".
The police took immediate action, from day one there were identity checks and reports, large quantities of cannabis and cocaine were seized, and officers also banned people from entering the area. Since then, life in the Volksgarten has blossomed again, and families with children are once again making more use of the inner-city recreational facilities.
However, according to the law, the protection zone in the Volksgarten automatically expires after exactly six months, i.e. on January 15. The ÖVP Graz suspected something nasty - and therefore city party chairman Kurt Hohensinner called for its extension at the beginning of January via the "Krone" newspaper.
60 major priority campaigns
And indeed, the time has now come: the protection zone in Volksgartenpark has been decreed for a further six months. Increased patrol pressure and around 60 large-scale operations by various police units led to more than 270 trespassing bans. This also resulted in just as many charges for various offenses - for example under the Narcotics Act (69), the Aliens Act (36) or disregarding bans on entering the premises (124).
Narcotics seized 68 times
The remaining charges were for other offenses. During the checks, the police also found almost 50 people who were the subject of a judicial residence investigation. Narcotics were seized a total of 68 times in the protection zone. In total, these were around 1.5 kilograms of cannabis, but also small quantities of cocaine, XTC or other tablets. The narcotics detection dogs of the Graz Police Dog Unit alone seized narcotics with a street value of around 27,000 euros in the protection zones.
Protection zone in Metahofpark: 100 bans on entering
The protection zone in Metahofpark, which became necessary due to the change in location, came into force on October 1, 2024 and remains unchanged. Here, too, around 100 entry bans have already been imposed within the first three months. Further police measures are also expected in the future.
