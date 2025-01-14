World’s most venomous spider consists of three species

Important for venom research

The good news is that the existing antivenom is clearly effective for all three species. Since the start of the program to produce an antidote in 1981, there have been no more deaths in Australia due to a bite from the animals. However, the new findings would still help venom research, said Danilo Harms from the Leibniz Institute and co-author of the study. "Even if there is an effective antivenom, the consideration of species-specific differences can be valuable for the production of antivenoms for funnel web spider bites," he emphasized.