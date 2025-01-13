Disaster tourists
Fox’s sitcom sister outraged at Meghan and Harry
Michael J. Fox's former sister in the sitcom "Family Ties", Justine Bateman, is furious with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. She called the royal couple "disaster tourists" on social media.
The American actress took to Twitter to express her outrage at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's relief effort in Los Angeles on Friday, where the couple handed out food and drink to victims of the fire disaster in need and offered comforting hugs. The 58-year-old Bateman wasn't buying the altruism on display!
Reposting a video of the couple in the crowd, she launched into an unparalleled rant. For her, the British prince and the former "Suits" actress are nothing more than evil profiteers and "disaster tourists". She didn't even mention the fact that the US media called Meghan Princess Markle.
Nasty accusation: profiteers speculating on misfortune
"Meghan and Harry are no better than profiteers speculating on misfortune. What a disgusting 'photo op'. They're 'inspecting the damage'? Are they playing politicians now? They don't live here, they're tourists. Disaster tourists. #PalisadesFire," said the enraged actress, who is clearly not on good terms with the pair.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have actually shown their hearts. The couple, who moved to California after leaving the royal family five years ago and live in Montecito, close to the disaster zone, have reportedly taken in friends affected by the fire and their pets. They are also said to have set up relief efforts with their Archewell Foundation.
Touching moment with old man
Prince Harry even provided a touching moment at the "photo opportunity" when he brought an elderly gentleman who had lost everything a doughnut that he wanted so badly. If Harry ever runs for US president, he will vote for him, the pensioner promised the royal, without knowing who he was actually looking at.
Duchess Meghan also postponed the launch of her long-awaited Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" to March, because the January start of the feel-good series, in which Meghan cooks and decorates Californian food, would not be important or appropriate in the face of adversity.
Justine Bateman rose to fame as Mallory Keaton alongside Michael J. Fox, who played her brother Alex, in the family sitcom "Family Ties".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
