In the event of defects in the company: who to contact?
Helge Wolfsgruber, an expert in employee protection at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows what to do in the event of serious, immediate and unavoidable danger in the workplace - and who to contact if you have any questions.
In principle, all employees in the company are responsible for employee protection. However, despite extensive laws and regulations, deficiencies can also occur in the company. If these are identified or if health and safety hazards arise, the direct supervisor must be informed immediately. If possible, this should also be reported in writing.
Leave the affected area immediately
In the event of serious, immediate and unavoidable danger, it must be ensured that work can be stopped and the affected area vacated immediately. Care must then be taken to reduce or eliminate the potential danger before work can be resumed.
Safety representatives, the works council, prevention specialists and occupational physicians are further points of contact. The Styrian Chamber of Labor (Arbeiterkammer Steiermark) as the representative of employees and the labor inspectorate as the authority responsible for compliance with employee protection regulations are possible external points of contact.
If you have any questions, please contact the Styrian Chamber of Labor.
