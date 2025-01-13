Bored duo
Eggersdorf culture hall: arson confirmed
What the police had suspected from the outset has been confirmed: Arson was behind the smoke development on the canopy of the Kulturhalle Eggersdorf at the weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, clouds of smoke billowed out of the canopy of the hall while a tournament with around 100 participants was being held in the neighboring sports hall. There was a great deal of excitement, but in the end the incident turned out to be harmless: The fire department was able to quickly extinguish the last pockets of embers and no one was injured.
Two young people identified
The police initially assumed that the fire had been caused by arson, but on Monday the matter was clarified: after "extensive investigations", two young people aged twelve and 13 were found, who were questioned together with their parents or guardians.
They stated that they had repeatedly used fire and spray paint cans out of boredom - including on Saturday. However, they had assumed that the fire they had caused had already been extinguished when they left the location. The duo will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.