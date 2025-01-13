Bankruptcy year: huge increase in all areas

20 private bankruptcies per week

The situation is hardly any better in the private sector either. Here, 1011 bankruptcies were opened. Although this is a minimal decrease of two percent (2023: 1032 cases), according to the AKV, it "should be seen in relative terms". Styria was the sad pioneer here and, in contrast to Austria as a whole, already had historic highs in the four-digit range in the two previous years, which has never been the case since the introduction of personal insolvency 30 years ago. On average, 20 Styrians go bankrupt every week.