"My mistake"
Verstappen causes crash: “It was unfortunate”
Max Verstappen caused a crash on the virtual race simulator. "I couldn't avoid the other car. So that was a bit unfortunate, my mistake," said the four-time Formula 1 world champion.
Even during the break in the season, Verstappen's fingers are itching and he can't keep his hands off the steering wheel. As is well known, the Dutchman also likes to show what he can do virtually. This was also the case on Sunday evening, when he took part in the IMSA Esports Global Championship in sim racing as a member of Team Redline.
Collision on lap one: "Rear wheels locked up"
Verstappen had a mishap on the very first lap and collided with the car of the championship leader from Williams-Esport. Race control then imposed a drive-through penalty on the Dutchman. After the race, the Formula 1 star was remorseful and admitted his mistake. "The rear wheels just locked up a bit. It's very difficult to control with this car. So I just drove wide and I couldn't avoid the other car. So that was a bit unfortunate, my mistake," Verstappen told "GP-Blog".
Verstappen continued: "I think both cars were damaged. It was quite a difficult first stint with this damage everywhere. Then we boxed and then the car was almost fully repaired, so the pace was back. Then I tried to overtake someone behind, I think a GT3 car, but he didn't hold his line. I think he was just trying to get out of the way, it was a bit of a misunderstanding. I had damage again within three laps of that stint. So I wouldn't say it was particularly great."
"Team Redline" third in the world championship
The accident had no effect on the championship title. Despite the early drama, Verstappen and his team-mate Gustavo Ariel finished the race in 12th place. The Williams team finished tenth and scored enough points to secure the title, while "Team Redline" ended up third in the overall standings.
Verstappen can still enjoy his well-earned time off. The Formula 1 winter tests will take place in Bahrain from February 26 to 28. Verstappen will then start his title defense mission.
