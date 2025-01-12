“Prammer is Babler’s next opponent to win”

FPÖ could not clear the ÖVP in Linz

Filzmaier believes that the Freedom Party would have expected more in this election and that the FPÖ's great success at other levels did not give candidate Michael Raml a tailwind. But: "Raml has almost doubled compared to the 2021 result. The FPÖ did so well in the last elections because it swept aside the ÖVP in rural areas. However, Linz is not a rural area and there is no ÖVP here that is big enough to be swept aside," analyzes the politics professor.