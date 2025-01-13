“Gastein is always like a surprise egg”

100 floodlights with more than 2000 watts illuminate the Bucheben during the night spectacle.

78 races took place in Bad Gastein: 24 parallel slaloms each for women and men, 10 parallel slalom team competitions, 10 snowboard cross competitions each.

To date, Austria has won53 podium places at its home World Cup.

The34 degree slope gradient makes the Bucheben one of the steepest World Cup courses.

Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer took4 individual victories in the parallel slalom, making her the record winner.