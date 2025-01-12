Capital City Ball 2025
Waltzing and disco beats through the ball night
On Saturday evening, the state capital ball took place at the VAZ in St. Pölten. Dancing and partying went on until the early hours of the morning.
Once again this year, the biggest ballroom in the country was the place to be in the 10,000 square meter VAZ St. Pölten. The celebrations at the provincial capital ball went on until the early hours of the morning.
A special highlight was provided by the Europaballett St. Pölten with a sample from "Queen - Mercury the Legend". The young talents of the acting academy of the music and art school also offered a colorful midnight performance for the first time under the direction of Markus Freistätter. The ball of balls was opened by debutantes from the Schwebach dance school and a polonaise to the sounds of Strauss' polka.
The guests of honor included Mayor Matthias Stadler, VAZ landlord René Voak, Provincial Councillor Sven Hergovich, Member of Parliament Florian Krumböck, City Councillor Klaus Otzelberger, National Councillors Alois Schroll and Robert Laimer, Member of Parliament Kathrin Schindele, the Director of the Europaballett St. Pölten Michael Fichtenbaum, actress and St. Pölten "Christkind" Anita Hoffmann, the head of the cultural department Alfred Kellner and military commander Georg Härtinger.
Musically, everything was there
Visitors danced to the music of the Wolfgang Lindner Band, the Ridin' Dudes and Schickeria, disco beats were provided by DJ Gigi, and late at night the Warehouse was jumping to the sounds of the 70s to 90s with DJ Leiwand & DJ Manshee.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
