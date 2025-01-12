Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Capital City Ball 2025

Waltzing and disco beats through the ball night

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 18:00

On Saturday evening, the state capital ball took place at the VAZ in St. Pölten. Dancing and partying went on until the early hours of the morning.

0 Kommentare

Once again this year, the biggest ballroom in the country was the place to be in the 10,000 square meter VAZ St. Pölten. The celebrations at the provincial capital ball went on until the early hours of the morning.

A special highlight was provided by the Europaballett St. Pölten with a sample from "Queen - Mercury the Legend". The young talents of the acting academy of the music and art school also offered a colorful midnight performance for the first time under the direction of Markus Freistätter. The ball of balls was opened by debutantes from the Schwebach dance school and a polonaise to the sounds of Strauss' polka.

The Europaballett St. Pölten presented "Queen - Mercury the Legend". (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
The Europaballett St. Pölten presented "Queen - Mercury the Legend".
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Former boss of the Association of Municipalities Alfred Riedl with his wife Silvia and city boss Stadler enjoyed the ball night. (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Former boss of the Association of Municipalities Alfred Riedl with his wife Silvia and city boss Stadler enjoyed the ball night.
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Debutante Isabel and dance partner Bernhard opened the Capital City Ball with a festive polonaise. (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Debutante Isabel and dance partner Bernhard opened the Capital City Ball with a festive polonaise.
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
The third president of the state parliament, Eva Prischl, with Karl Wilfing, president of the state parliament, on the dance floor. (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
The third president of the state parliament, Eva Prischl, with Karl Wilfing, president of the state parliament, on the dance floor.
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Reini Dorsch &amp; Band ensured a full dance floor at the VAZ St. Pölten. (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Reini Dorsch &amp; Band ensured a full dance floor at the VAZ St. Pölten.
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)

The guests of honor included Mayor Matthias Stadler, VAZ landlord René Voak, Provincial Councillor Sven Hergovich, Member of Parliament Florian Krumböck, City Councillor Klaus Otzelberger, National Councillors Alois Schroll and Robert Laimer, Member of Parliament Kathrin Schindele, the Director of the Europaballett St. Pölten Michael Fichtenbaum, actress and St. Pölten "Christkind" Anita Hoffmann, the head of the cultural department Alfred Kellner and military commander Georg Härtinger.

Musically, everything was there
Visitors danced to the music of the Wolfgang Lindner Band, the Ridin' Dudes and Schickeria, disco beats were provided by DJ Gigi, and late at night the Warehouse was jumping to the sounds of the 70s to 90s with DJ Leiwand & DJ Manshee.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf