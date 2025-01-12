Linz election results expected at 5.30 pm

Only 7.8 percent of voters have applied for a polling card

A total of exactly 151,668 men and women are called to cast their vote today. However, it was already clear in advance that voter turnout would be rather low. The reason why this was already clear before today's election: only 11,811 polling cards were issued by the magistrate - and that allows a calculation to be made. This means that only 7.8% of all eligible voters made use of this form of (early) voting.