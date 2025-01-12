New mayor
Linz election results expected at 5.30 pm
Seven candidates have one goal, namely to take over the office of mayor in the city of Linz. The polling stations are open until 4 pm today, and the results could be known an hour and a half later. However, many expect a low voter turnout.
The people of Linz have nine hours today, Sunday, to vote for one of the seven candidates - and not only Linzers with Austrian citizenship can cast a cross in this election. Citizens of other member states of the European Union who have their main residence in Linz are also eligible to vote. Officially, voting starts at 7 am.
Only 7.8 percent of voters have applied for a polling card
A total of exactly 151,668 men and women are called to cast their vote today. However, it was already clear in advance that voter turnout would be rather low. The reason why this was already clear before today's election: only 11,811 polling cards were issued by the magistrate - and that allows a calculation to be made. This means that only 7.8% of all eligible voters made use of this form of (early) voting.
In all other elections, the proportion of polling cards has recently been almost 20 percent. At the last election on September 26, 2021, voter turnout was a weak 57.5 percent. This means that 64,805 Linzers did not cast their vote at all. There were ten candidates back then. There was a run-off election, which only one in three Linzers attended. A run-off is also expected after today's election.
Polls close at 4 pm, then counting begins
The counting of votes will not begin today until the last polling station has closed. According to the city electoral authority, this is the case at 4 pm. Counting will then take place in the more than 230 polling districts before the results are sent to the town hall. A result is not expected before 5.30 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.