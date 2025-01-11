“Viennese heritage in danger!”: Demo against demolition plans

The protest against the planned demolition of Wilhelminian style buildings in favor of the construction of the U5 - at Elterleinplatz 8 and Währinger Gürtel 41 - reached a new high on Saturday. Around 40 preservationists and citizens gathered in front of the building jewel on Elterleinplatz. They drew attention to their concerns with posters such as "Viennese heritage in danger" and "Vienna lives from its cityscape". The "Krone" was on site and followed the protest action. "Not only is the historic cityscape being unnecessarily destroyed here, but intact and rented residential and commercial space is also being demolished," emphasized a spokesperson for the initiative.