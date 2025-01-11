Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Altenberg

Kallan races into the top 15 on his World Cup debut

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 13:20

What a debut! Talented luger Noah Kallan impressed at his World Cup debut and finished twelfth. The Nations Cup continues next week. The 20-year-old ignored the crashes.

0 Kommentare

Thumbs up! Noah Kallan's first reaction after the second run in Altenberg was very positive - and rightly so. Because the luger finished twelfth in his World Cup debut. Victory went to Max Langenhan (D), who won ahead of Felix Loch (D) and Dominik Fischnaller (Ita).

Also an army athlete since 2024: Noah Kallan. (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Matthias Trinkl)
Also an army athlete since 2024: Noah Kallan.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Matthias Trinkl)

Several fans have traveled from Kallan's home town of Eben. Including dad Roland, uncle Gerald and grandpa. They all set off in the night on Friday to be at the Nations Cup.

"I'm really very happy," said the Pongau native after the World Cup race. The 20-year-old was already in twelfth place after the first run and was able to hold on to it. After a difficult week with a training crash and seventh place in the Nations Cup on a very demanding track, the result was a conciliatory finish.

Noah Kallan's fan club in Altenberg (D). (Bild: zVg)
Noah Kallan's fan club in Altenberg (D).
(Bild: zVg)

The ice track in Saxony showed many athletes their limits. Kallan's colleague Wolfgang Kindl also crashed, but got off lightly with knee pain. "You watch at the start. Crashes are not nice to watch, but you have to ignore them," says the man from Eben.

The SSM graduate spent yesterday afternoon in the car heading home. "I'm now enjoying a few quiet days before I continue." Next week he will be competing in the Nations Cup in Winterberg again, and at the beginning of February he will be hunting for medals at the Junior World Championships in St. Moritz. After his strong World Cup debut, he already has plenty of self-confidence.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf