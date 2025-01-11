In Altenberg
Kallan races into the top 15 on his World Cup debut
What a debut! Talented luger Noah Kallan impressed at his World Cup debut and finished twelfth. The Nations Cup continues next week. The 20-year-old ignored the crashes.
Thumbs up! Noah Kallan's first reaction after the second run in Altenberg was very positive - and rightly so. Because the luger finished twelfth in his World Cup debut. Victory went to Max Langenhan (D), who won ahead of Felix Loch (D) and Dominik Fischnaller (Ita).
Several fans have traveled from Kallan's home town of Eben. Including dad Roland, uncle Gerald and grandpa. They all set off in the night on Friday to be at the Nations Cup.
"I'm really very happy," said the Pongau native after the World Cup race. The 20-year-old was already in twelfth place after the first run and was able to hold on to it. After a difficult week with a training crash and seventh place in the Nations Cup on a very demanding track, the result was a conciliatory finish.
The ice track in Saxony showed many athletes their limits. Kallan's colleague Wolfgang Kindl also crashed, but got off lightly with knee pain. "You watch at the start. Crashes are not nice to watch, but you have to ignore them," says the man from Eben.
The SSM graduate spent yesterday afternoon in the car heading home. "I'm now enjoying a few quiet days before I continue." Next week he will be competing in the Nations Cup in Winterberg again, and at the beginning of February he will be hunting for medals at the Junior World Championships in St. Moritz. After his strong World Cup debut, he already has plenty of self-confidence.
