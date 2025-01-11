Ludwig wants “Zuckerl” and speaks like party leader

This can confidently be interpreted as a word of power and harsh criticism of the previous procedure. It is important to form a federal government that is socially just, economically competitive and socio-politically liberal to overcome the challenges facing the country, the SPÖ man continued.

Chaotic conditions after "Zuckerl" exit

"It goes without saying", as Ludwig says, that since the break-up of the "Zuckerl" coalition at the latest, nothing is a given. The ÖVP is flirting with a Kickl coalition, thus rehearsing breaking its word to the voters. The NEOS are touting themselves as a progressive force without a mandate, and the SPÖ has already gone into opposition out of "national interest and responsibility".