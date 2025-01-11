"Of course"
Ludwig wants “Zuckerl” and speaks like party leader
Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) has announced that he will not accept the end of the "Zuckerl" coalition. The powerful Social Democrat is making an offer to the ÖVP and NEOS - and sounds as if party leader Andreas Babler does not even exist.
The Mayor of Vienna is currently in a precarious position. While the federal politicians from the NEOS and SPÖ are throwing mud at each other after the "Zuckerl" exit, Ludwig has to govern the capital together with the Pinks. The domestic peace of his "progress coalition" also depends on the current upheavals.
So what to do? Ludwig has gone on a media offensive in the past few hours. He praised the cooperation with the NEOS, warned against Herbert Kickl as Federal Chancellor and, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, expressed his confidence in Andreas Babler as SPÖ party leader.
Ludwig now speaks for the SPÖ
Only to sound like the federal party leader himself a few hours later. "We are experiencing a decisive phase in the second republic," Ludwig said on Platform X on Saturday. The parties of the political center must remain capable of alliance. He continued: "The SPÖ is of course ready to resume negotiations with the ÖVP and NEOS at any time."
We are at a turning point in the Second Republic.
Ludwig zur „Krone“
Bild: Zwefo
This can confidently be interpreted as a word of power and harsh criticism of the previous procedure. It is important to form a federal government that is socially just, economically competitive and socio-politically liberal to overcome the challenges facing the country, the SPÖ man continued.
Chaotic conditions after "Zuckerl" exit
"It goes without saying", as Ludwig says, that since the break-up of the "Zuckerl" coalition at the latest, nothing is a given. The ÖVP is flirting with a Kickl coalition, thus rehearsing breaking its word to the voters. The NEOS are touting themselves as a progressive force without a mandate, and the SPÖ has already gone into opposition out of "national interest and responsibility".
A way back to the negotiating table seems to be a difficult one. As a reminder: the ÖVP and the NEOS accused Babler of torpedoing the negotiations with choleric outbursts and unpredictable behavior. The SPÖ leader accused his co-negotiators of having placed themselves at the service of the big banks and sensed a blue-black conspiracy.
The Mayor of Vienna has apparently now seen - and above all heard - enough. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Ludwig launched into an all-round attack. The squabblers would "all" be well advised to put their personal impressions aside. In the past few hours, he followed up and emphasized the importance of his office: "Vienna is an economic engine and net contributor. Every federal government is well advised to establish a good understanding with Vienna. That is what I expect."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.