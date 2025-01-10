Up the mountain ...
Verstappen: Pure idyll on vacation in Austria
"Up on the mountain and off with the skis" - seems to be Max Verstappen's motto at the moment. The Formula 1 world champion is currently enjoying an idyllic winter family vacation. In Austria.
"Mountain Magic", writes Kelly Piquet, Max Verstappen's pregnant sweetheart. And indeed, her photos are bursting with family magic. They ostensibly show Max, his partner Kelly and their little daughter - and of course the baby-to-be in Kelly's belly - skiing against a picturesque backdrop. In between, they pose a little, marvel at the snowflakes and simply enjoy life. There seem to be worse fates than that of Verstappen and his clan. The highly social media-friendly photos were taken in Lech am Arlberg. The family seems to have already spent the turn of the year there - and are now making a few more turns in the snow.
Offspring expected
It will probably be the last - at least winter - vacation for the three of them for Kelly and Max. The four-time world champion and his girlfriend are expecting a baby. Verstappen has been together with the German-born daughter of Brazilian racing driver Nelson Piquet since 2020. While Verstappen is a first-time father, it is Piquet's second child. She has a daughter from a previous relationship with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kwjat.
Not a favorite
Things are obviously going according to plan for Verstappen in his private life. And in sport? Only time will tell? According to his own statements, he sees himself - surprise! - in the underdog role. "We won't be the favorites, but that's okay," said the Dutchman on the ServusTV show "Sport & Talk aus dem Hangar-7" just before Christmas. "We still have to change a lot of things to be number one again. But that's okay and maybe sometimes good not to be the favorite at the start of the season," said Verstappen. And perhaps the vacation in Austria will give him some extra energy to be among the favorites right from the start.
