Attack on hotel

After cyber attack: “Nothing works for us anymore”

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 09:30

After the attack and the blocking of the entire IT system of a hotel in Grossarl on Wednesday, the hotelier is still waiting for a solution. Without paying the amount demanded. The police are involved.

0 Kommentare

An internet attack has paralyzed a hotel in Grossarl since Wednesday morning. "Nothing works for us anymore. All the computers are locked," says the hotelier, who wishes to remain anonymous. "It's a bit like 30 years ago," says the Pongau native with gallows humor. Invoices are written manually. Arrivals and departures are taking place, but nothing is happening with bookings at the moment.

No payment, police involved
Internet blackmailers had hijacked the restaurant's server and blocked it on Wednesday morning. The strangers finally contacted us by email. They demanded a cryptocurrency payment for the release. "Once we were supposed to pay this amount of Bitcoin, then that amount again. It was too uncertain for me."

Instead of transferring the requested amount of the equivalent of 14,000 to 30,000 euros, the hotelier informed the police, who began an investigation. IT investigators from the regional police headquarters have been on the case ever since.

Computer experts are also working in the background to restore the server and computer systems.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
