Punishment for ex-officer

Falsified accident report and shared raid information

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 17:00

Abuse of authority, abuse of authority and possession of drugs: The public prosecutor's office accuses an ex-police officer of all this. After confessing and making remorseful statements, he was given a suspended sentence.

0 Kommentare

"He was a police officer and lost his bearings, both on duty and in his private life": this is how the public prosecutor describes the accused, who worked as a police officer until the end of November 2024 and has since resigned from the force of his own accord. Abuse of authority, breach of official secrecy and possession of small quantities of narcotics were the charges at the trial on Thursday in Salzburg Provincial Court. The man from Salzburg began using narcotics in 2022. "This resulted in the more serious charges," said the prosecutor. In 2023, at the request of his co-defendant friend, he faked confirmation of a traffic accident - due to parking damage involving 1800 euros.

He also shared information about a raid with his girlfriend, including pictures. And in the summer of 2024, he warned a friend who was driving the same car as the wanted man as part of a manhunt. "I'm very sorry," emphasized the ex-officer and received a 12-month suspended prison sentence. His friend got off with a diversion and a fine of 4200 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
