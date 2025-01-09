Falsified accident report and shared raid information

"He was a police officer and lost his bearings, both on duty and in his private life": this is how the public prosecutor describes the accused, who worked as a police officer until the end of November 2024 and has since resigned from the force of his own accord. Abuse of authority, breach of official secrecy and possession of small quantities of narcotics were the charges at the trial on Thursday in Salzburg Provincial Court. The man from Salzburg began using narcotics in 2022. "This resulted in the more serious charges," said the prosecutor. In 2023, at the request of his co-defendant friend, he faked confirmation of a traffic accident - due to parking damage involving 1800 euros.