Battle for the once proud, red Bandlkramer town

Does the referendum against wind power also mean a headwind for the ÖVP in the local council elections in the Bandlkramer town of Groß Siegharts? In 2020, the Blacks snatched absolute power from the SPÖ with a landslide victory. Today, the Reds are flirting with the FPÖ, which may become the "kingmaker" there. What else is going on in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya...