Carinthia’s foxes are so sick and dangerous

A study confirms what hunters have already warned about: "Foxes are increasingly contracting fox tapeworm - the medically correct term is five-limbed fox tapeworm or Echinococcus multilocularis," confirms Mario Deutschmann from the Carinthian Hunters' Association. Over the past four years, 441 animal carcasses have been examined in order to obtain exact figures. "Of these, 76 animals, or around 19 percent, are infected with the small fox tapeworm," Deutschmann continues. And that is dangerous - even for humans.