Viennese bus station barricaded with bicycle hangers

Many people in Döbling don't like the new cycle path in Vienna's Krottenbachstraße anyway, but the "finishing touches" to it finally made people in the district think they were dreaming: on Wednesday, freshly installed bike bars were suddenly found in front of the 35A Kratzlgasse station of all places, so that getting on and off the bus was only possible at the front door - if the driver was accurate to the millimetre when approaching the station.