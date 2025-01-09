Raphinha on Barca:
“Would think twice about coming here”
While it is still not clear when Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will be allowed to play for FC Barcelona again, their team-mate Raphinha has now commented on the registration confusion. "If I was at another club and saw the situation Olmo and Pau are going through, I would probably think twice about coming here," the striker shot at his own club in the Daily Mail.
Barcelona signed Olmo in the summer from German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for a reported 55 million euros, despite years of massive financial problems. The club also exceeded the Spanish league's salary cap with the transfer of the 26-year-old, which is why the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD) refused Olmo and Victor permission to play.
On Wednesday, it was reported that the National Sports Council had given the green light after all and that the case was being reviewed.
Olmo can go
Olmo already knew the risk when he signed; a clause allows him to leave the club if he fails to register. The Spaniard has until February 3 to make his decision - although he has always made it clear that he wants to stay at Barca.
"No regrets about the decision"
The situation was similar when Raphinha signed for the Catalans in 2022. The Brazilian ultimately decided to take the risk. "When I signed for Barca, I knew the situation the club was in. I saw a chance to play in this jersey and waited until the very last moment. I don't regret my decision," said the 28-year-old.
