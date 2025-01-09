Because of the FPÖ
Secret services: experts warn of problems
Experts warn that a government led by the FPÖ could cause problems for Austria's intelligence services. According to the Swiss expert Adrian Hänni, there is a potential strain on cooperation with Western partners, which could "at least restrict the exchange of information in certain areas". Thomas Riegler from Vienna also shares this assessment.
"It is possible that there will again be restrictions on intelligence cooperation. This does not concern warnings of terrorist attacks, but probably mainly information relating to Russia," Riegler said. Hänni, on the other hand, told APA that the intention behind recent "striking comments", particularly from Germany, appears to be to prevent the FPÖ from joining the government.
Warnings from Germany
The FPÖ's proximity to the Russian government is "a veritable problem", said Konstantin von Notz (Green Party), Chairman of the German Bundestag's Intelligence Services Oversight Committee. It "calls into question the integrity of cooperation between European security authorities".
SPD foreign policy expert Ralf Stegner believes consequences are essential. "Cooperation with far-right governments and Putin friends must be reduced to almost zero in terms of intelligence cooperation if we do not want to take unacceptable security risks into account," he said.
CDU politician Christoph de Vries, who is also a member of the intelligence committee, expressed a similar view: "In view of the close links between the FPÖ and the services with Russia during Herbert Kickl's term of office as Interior Minister, concerns about further cooperation are not unfounded."
Fears of restricted intelligence flow
Swiss intelligence expert Hänni believes it is quite likely that in the event of an FPÖ-led government, the international intelligence services will "at least" restrict the exchange of information on Russian espionage and other Russian intelligence activities in Europe as well as the war in Ukraine.
However, information on Islamist terrorism or even concrete indications of attacks would continue to be shared with Austrian services, according to Hänni. Other forms of cooperation beyond the exchange of information should also continue.
Terrorism and security policy expert Riegler agrees. Even under an FPÖ chancellorship, we would not be cut off from information on terrorist threat scenarios from foreign partner services. It is "customary" to pass on such information to affected states, "even if you don't agree with them". For example, the USA had warned Russia of radical Islamist attacks in Moscow.
Probably "cause" for restrictions necessary
As far as the exchange of information relating to Russia is concerned, Riegler believes that a "specific incident" would be required to shake confidence in the Austrian authorities abroad, as was the case with the raid on the headquarters of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BVT) and the seizure of classified data.
However, the situation has become much more complicated since 2018: "The number of right-wing governments has increased significantly across Europe. With Hungary and Slovakia, there are two governments that are openly questioning the EU's course on the Ukraine issue." The possible appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as US intelligence coordinator also raises "the explosive question of the extent to which the USA can still be trusted in the near future", Riegler noted.
"In my opinion, an FPÖ government alone will not lead to such a massive crisis as we experienced in 2018 and the years that followed. Of course, the situation could change if Western partner services receive concrete evidence of an information leak to Russia, for example," Hänni also emphasized.
Kickl had the BVT raided in 2018
In 2018, there was a raid at the BVT under the then FPÖ Interior Minister Herbert Kickl. The Austrian State Security Service was banned from the so-called Bern Club, an unofficial association of Western intelligence services, due to massive security concerns. At that time, other Western intelligence services no longer shared sensitive information with Vienna, allegedly also because the US intelligence agency CIA had evidence that a BVT man was passing on secret documents to Russia.
State secrets are said to have been passed on to the fugitive Wirecard top manager and suspected Russian agent, the Austrian Jan Marsalek, among others. The BVT has since been replaced by the Directorate of State Security Intelligence Service (DSN).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.