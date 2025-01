Shiffrin back on skis after injury

Shiffrin crashed at the end of November in Killington (USA) on the way to her 100th World Cup victory and suffered a severe stab wound in her stomach. As the recovery did not initially go as hoped, the 29-year-old had to undergo surgery in mid-December. Fluid was removed and a torn muscle near the pelvis was treated, Shiffrin reported. She had seemed less confident of being able to return to the World Cup this season. Shiffrin currently has 99 World Cup victories.