Millions of Catholics pay homage to Jesus statue

Participant: "Thanks to 'Senor Nazareno' I am alive"

Jovita De Jesus had traveled with her family and friends from the city of Malolos in the province of Bulacan north of Manila. The 61-year-old told the German Press Agency that she owes her life to the Black Nazarene and continues to pray for the health of her family and herself. "I have had five operations - I lost a kidney, my appendix burst, I no longer have ovaries, and I had surgery on my intestines and eyes. But thanks to 'Senor Nazareno' I am still alive," she emphasized.