Kika/Leiner closes permanently at the end of January

In just over three weeks, an era in the domestic furniture trade will come to an end. On January 31, all Kika/Leiner stores that are still open will close their doors. Until then, the sale of the product range, which began in December, will continue. Business seems to be going well and stocks should slowly be emptying. For this reason, insolvency administrator Volker Leitner has now decided to close for good at the end of January.