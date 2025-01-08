Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sale ends

Kika/Leiner closes permanently at the end of January

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 20:35

The curtain will finally fall on the insolvent furniture chain Kika/Leiner at the end of January. All remaining stores are to be closed. In December, it was still said that individual stores could possibly remain open in February for "remaining stock sales".

0 Kommentare

In just over three weeks, an era in the domestic furniture trade will come to an end. On January 31, all Kika/Leiner stores that are still open will close their doors. Until then, the sale of the product range, which began in December, will continue. Business seems to be going well and stocks should slowly be emptying. For this reason, insolvency administrator Volker Leitner has now decided to close for good at the end of January.

The original plan was for individual locations to remain open in February for "remaining stock sales". This is now off the table. All restaurants in the individual furniture stores were already closed at the end of December.

Customers with down payments already informed
Anyone who ordered a kitchen or bedroom had to pay a deposit. Many people feared for their money due to the bankruptcy. Up to 20,000 deposits were reported. The liquidator has now informed all those affected whether the order will still be fulfilled.

If this is not the case, the only option is to register the claim with the liquidator. They have until January 10 to do so. A few thousand customers, on the other hand, were lucky and benefited from the so-called ballast protection. Their down payments were virtually guaranteed by Kika/Leiner. They will get (almost) the entire amount paid in advance back.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Hofbauer
Gerald Hofbauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf