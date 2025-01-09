The witnesses all denied both the alleged crime and the state of health of the accused. "He can walk and see", they state on the record. The police officer called as a witness reports that the alleged paraplegic and blind delinquent is a well-known little Munchausen. "We have a photo of him carrying two crates of beer just a few weeks before the incident." After the judge rejects all requests for evidence, such as obtaining an expert opinion confirming the client's paraplegia or lack of sight, the judge announces the non-appealable sentence shortly afterwards: four years in prison. "I have no doubt about the witnesses' testimony. But I don't believe a word you say."