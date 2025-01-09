Every second case of abuse in the country goes unrecognized!

Domestic violence and murders of women on the decline

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office, there was no end to violence to celebrate last year either. What they did achieve, however, was a fall in the figures. Although some of these are still being recorded, there was already a significant reduction in the 14,500 or so bans on entering and approaching in 2024 compared to previous years. In 2024, there were also 20 murders of women related to violence in the private sphere - 24 if you include a victim who was only eight days old as well as five, eight and 13-year-old victims in the blood toll.